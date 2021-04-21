Late-Season Wet Snow, Power Lines Down in Some Areas
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of 7 a.m., 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at the Akron Canton Airport, with a little bit more on the way says AccuWeather.
The snow was apparently heavy and wet enough in some areas, leading to lots of power outages.
As of 7 a.m., 46,000 were without power across the First Energy and AEP Ohio services areas.
At 11 a.m., the number was down to 23,000.
The impact in Stark and neighboring counties has been minimal.
There was a minimal travel impact on the morning commute.