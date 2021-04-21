      Weather Alert

Late-Season Wet Snow, Power Lines Down in Some Areas

Jim Michaels
Apr 21, 2021 @ 7:54am
WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of 7 a.m., 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at the Akron Canton Airport, with a little bit more on the way says AccuWeather.

The snow was apparently heavy and wet enough in some areas, leading to lots of power outages.

As of 7 a.m., 46,000 were without power across the First Energy and AEP Ohio services areas.

At 11 a.m., the number was down to 23,000.

The impact in Stark and neighboring counties has been minimal.

There was a minimal travel impact on the morning commute.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
An East Canton man provides his first hand account of capturing the Bob Evans gunman
Bob Evans Shooting Suspect Arrested Near East Canton
Qanon is tearing our country apart and, if we are not careful, it will destroy us
McDermitt Gets Life Without Parole in Morgan Fox Killing