LATEST: Evac Order Still Up, Track Cleanup, Repairs Underway

A road in East Palestine, Ohio, is blocked after residents within a one-mile radius surrounding the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment were forced to evacuate for fear of an explosion, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The evacuation order remains in effect in and around the Norfolk Southern train derailment scene in East Palestine.

Village Fire Chief Keith Drabick told a press conference on Tuesday that he needs the OK from the Ohio Department of Health, the U.S EPA and Norfolk Southern before he will let people back into their homes.

And he doesn’t know when that might be.

Air monitors are back in operation close to the crash site and nothing troubling has turned up.

Tuesday night, all but one of the cars had been removed from the crash scene for inspection by the NTSB team.

Also, according to Norfolk Southern, damaged track has begun to be replaced.

The village says they hope to have more information on Wednesday.