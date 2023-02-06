LATEST: Evacuation Order in East Palestine Stepped Up

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A greater sense of urgency in East Palestine last evening.

That’s where village and county leaders and even the governor are urging those remaining in their homes in a one-mile radius of the train derailment fire to leave their homes immediately.

A drastic temperature change in one of the rail cars containing vinyl chloride led to the decision to force a mandatory evacuation.

Sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door, and the National Guard was deployed in the effort.

They say an explosion in that rail car could send shrapnel traveling for up to a mile.

The East Palestine Junior and Senior High School building began to fill up last night, with a third room being set up to house evacuees .

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office says those with children who refuse to evacuate them could be subject to arrest.