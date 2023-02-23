Latest from EP Cleanup, Recovery

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw pauses as a tanker truck filled with wastewater passes by, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of Wednesday, over 4500 cubic yards of contaminated soil had been removed from the derailment crash site in East Palestine.

More than 1.6 million gallons of contaminated water has been removed as well.

Some pollutants are still being measured in two of the creeks downstream from Sulphur Run.

The contaminated portion of Sulphur Run near the train tracks is still being contained and bypassed.

And the U.S. EPA has now done air testing on 560 homes in and near the village.

They say no sign of the contaminants from the derailment has been found.

74 private wells in the rural areas around the village have been tested.

Results are pending.