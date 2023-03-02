LATEST: Governor Praises Railway Safety Act, Congressional Hearings While in EP

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the agency will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs of the cleanup of the Feb. 3 freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Railway Safety Act of 2023 was introduced in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, sparked by a massive chemical release in a very small town in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine in East Palestine says he appreciates the action the General Assembly is taking in Columbus, but there needs to be changes at the federal level.

The legislation requires rail carriers to give notice to states before hazardous materials move through, and requires better monitoring of railcar wheel bearings.

They are suspected of failing in the East Palestine derailment.

DeWine also says he’s glad there will be Congressional hearings on the derailment and resulting chemical release and fires.

Ohio’s EPA chief is expected to be part of that.