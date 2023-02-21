LATEST: Governors, EPA Boss in East Palestine Tuesday

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania along with the U.S. EPA administrator will be in East Palestine on Tuesday.

They will be providing an update on the status of remediation work at the train derailment site, according to Governor DeWine’s office.

They hope to calm fears about the water and air in town.

DeWine will also talk about the Ohio’s Health Assessment Clinic which opens at Noon on Tuesday, about the time everyone is to address the media.

The clinic is at the First Church of Christ.

The church is at 20 West Martin Street in East Palestine.

Appointments are made by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.