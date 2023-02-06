LATEST: Larger Evac Area, As Norfolk Southern Removes Chemical from Five Rail Cars

A map delineating three areas of evacuation. The red zone ecompasses the east end of East Palestine and portions of Unity and Darlington Townships. This is a very dangerous area to be in. There are also health risks in the orange area, and the black line outside that area is where evacuation is also recommended. Courtesy Ohio National Guard.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine in East Palestine Monday afternoon, bringing together all parties involved in the effort to stabilize the fire situation at the rail derailment site.

There were plans set for 3:30 Monday afternoon to begin removing the vinyl chloride from five damaged rail cars at the site in what’s being called a “controlled release”.

A final effort to remove nearby residents from their homes took place beforehand, with the risk of death and severe injury during the process.

The process was estimated to take one to three hours.

It started at around 4:30.

The evacuation zone was extended a bit into western Pennsylvania because of prevailing winds.

But only 20 homes have been identified in that area.

They also were told to leave their homes.