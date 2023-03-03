LATEST: New Information from NTSB Investigation of EP Derailment

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, talks with Randy Keltz, manager of tank car safety programs with the Federal Railroad Administration, right, as another staff member looks on, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, during a tour of the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment. (Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Transportation Safety Board’s latest investigative findings in the East Palestine train derailment four weeks ago raises concerning issues.

They say three of the five railcars carrying vinyl chloride were clad in aluminum which melted in the fires that followed the crash.

That aluminum is supposed to protect the public from any catastrophic failure.

It is still believed that the railcars were not breached until one car went through a “controlled release”.

The other two rail cars were newer and clad in steel, the new standard.

They continue investigating.