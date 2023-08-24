Latest: Ohio Ground Zero for Severe Weather, Heavy Rain

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly all of Ohio, getting a taste of the weather the northern part of the state has been seeing.

One of those lines of thunderstorms with embedded heavy rain that developed in Michigan and moved south: it inundated northwest Ohio, but has now moved to the Cincinnati area.

Here, a Flood Warning continues until 12noon for Wayne and Holmes Counties, with an estimated 3 to 4 inches of rain in the area since it started Wednesday afternoon.

The Nimishillen Creek and its East and West branches were out of their banks during the night.

But there are reports of as much as eight inches of rain elsewhere, with water rescues in the Cleveland area…

There was wind too.

A gust reported in northern Wayne County knocked the steeple off a church near the village of Burbank.

Stark County had nearly 4000 power customers out Wednesday afternoon.

That’s down to 600 as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Most were in the AEP Ohio service area.

They hope to have all the power restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.