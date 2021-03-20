Latest Ohioan Charged in Capitol Riot From Bucyrus
Ethan Seitz of Bucyrus. (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Yet another Ohio arrest in connection with the deadly Capitol riot from back in January.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Cleveland says 31-year-old Ethan Seitz of Bucyrus was arrested Friday, charged federally with ‘entering a restricted building’ and other counts.
Seitz is seen inside and just outside the Capitol building on images provided by the feds.
His case is being handled in a Washington DC federal courtroom.
He is free on bond.