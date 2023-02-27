LATEST: Shipments of Hazardous Train Waste Resume Monday

Pedestrians walk down the street in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment continues, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A hiccup in efforts to remove contaminated soil and waste water from the East Palestine train derailment.

But it ends on Monday.

The U.S. EPA stopped the transport of those hazardous materials to Michigan and Texas facilities when the two states objected.

They’ve chosen a facility in East Liverpool to safely get rid of the soil, with another facility in Vickery Ohio in Sandusky County to deep-inject the liquid waste.

The shipments resume later in the day Monday.

They were halted on Friday.

The federal EPA also said that 578 homes had been tested for air quality and were OK.

Same goes for outdoor air quality.

The state continues to update the East Palestine situation daily.