LATEST: Toledo Man Accompanying Missing Canton Teen Charged With Mom’s Murder

Jonathan Jones and Kaitlyn Coones. (Courtesy of the US Marshal Service)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A new development in the case of the missing Canton teenager charged with murdering a Toledo-area woman.

Now that woman’s son, 33-year-old Jonathan Jones from the Toledo area, is charged with aggravated murder.

17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was initially charged in the death of 53-year-old Nicole Jones.

Coones was missing from a Canton home when she and Jonathan Jones were arrested in Mexico.

The body of Nicole Jones is believed to be in a Michigan landfill.