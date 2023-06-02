News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

LATEST: Toledo Man Accompanying Missing Canton Teen Charged With Mom’s Murder

By Jim Michaels
June 2, 2023 7:00AM EDT
Share
LATEST: Toledo Man Accompanying Missing Canton Teen Charged With Mom’s Murder
Jonathan Jones and Kaitlyn Coones. (Courtesy of the US Marshal Service)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A new development in the case of the missing Canton teenager charged with murdering a Toledo-area woman.

Now that woman’s son, 33-year-old Jonathan Jones from the Toledo area, is charged with aggravated murder.

17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was initially charged in the death of 53-year-old Nicole Jones.

Coones was missing from a Canton home when she and Jonathan Jones were arrested in Mexico.

The body of Nicole Jones is believed to be in a Michigan landfill.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

The National High School Football Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Announced
3

Standoff With Suicidal Canton Man Ends Peacefully
4

Happy Memorial Day Weekend! - Canton Parade Information HERE
5

Stark Woman Killed, Two Other Locals Seriously Injured in SW Ohio Crash