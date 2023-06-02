LATEST: Toledo Man Accompanying Missing Canton Teen Charged With Mom’s Murder
June 2, 2023 7:00AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A new development in the case of the missing Canton teenager charged with murdering a Toledo-area woman.
Now that woman’s son, 33-year-old Jonathan Jones from the Toledo area, is charged with aggravated murder.
17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was initially charged in the death of 53-year-old Nicole Jones.
Coones was missing from a Canton home when she and Jonathan Jones were arrested in Mexico.
The body of Nicole Jones is believed to be in a Michigan landfill.