LATEST: Trump in Town, White House Assigns Him Blame

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former President Donald Trump made an appearance in East Palestine on Wednesday.

He spoke to residents and brought lots of bottled water and cleaning supplies.

He tried to assure people that the mess from the fiery train derailment will be cleaned up.

He says if it doesn’t happen, he’ll be back.

The White House, firing back at Trump’s appearance.

They’re saying in a statement that his administration is responsible for rolling back rail safety measures that were instituted during the Obama era.

Trump also went to the village McDonald’s to buy dinner for his motorcade.