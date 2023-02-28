LATEST: US EPA Procures Two More Sites for EP Hazardous Soil, Liquids

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern Railroad Monday began shipping contaminated soil and liquids to two sites in Ohio from the East Palestine train derailment site.

One destination is a hazardous waste incinerator in nearby East Liverpool.

And there were additional destinations procured by the U.S. EPA.

A hazardous waste incinerator near Grafton in Lorain County and a landfill in Indiana will now be used.

Material will be shipped there beginning Tuesday, says the EPA.

Over 280 tons of soil and more than 1.6 million gallons of liquid have been shipped out of the village.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan will be back in East Palestine on Tuesday.

That’s his third trip for the head of an agency that is now playing a key role in the cleanup of the derailment site.

The EPA will have more information on the opening of a Community Welcome Center on Tuesday.