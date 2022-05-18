Latest Victims of Ongoing Canton Violence: Young Children
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The careless and callous use of firearms has injured two Canton children over a two-day period.
A 3-year-old boy who lives on the far end of 19th Street NE near Mahoning Road was apparently playing with a shotgun Sunday night.
Police say he was able to pull the trigger.
He suffered a hand injury.
And an 11-year-old boy suffered a finger injury after someone fired a gun into his house in the 1500 block of Logan Avenue NW near the Cleveland/McKinley Avenue split Monday afternoon.
That carries a felony ‘improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation’ charge.