Actors from left, Henry Winkler, Penny Marshall, Ed Begley, Cindy Williams and Garry Marshall pose after Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams received their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2004. Penny Marshall and Williams starred together in the TV show "Laverne and Shirley." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Penny Marshall, of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, according to multiple reports. She was 75.

TMZ reported the death, which was also confirmed by her publicist to the NY Daily News.

Marshall, who was born in the Bronx, died at her Hollywood Hills home due to diabetes-related complications on Monday night, TMZ reports.

The actress became a star after the massive success of the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.” She went onto direct “Big,” starring Tom Hanks