‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor Cindy Williams Dies At 75

By News Desk
January 30, 2023 6:51PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died.

Williams’ family said in statement Monday that she died in Los Angeles Wednesday after a brief illness.

She was 75.

Williams credits included the films “American Graffiti” and “The Conversation.”

But she was by far best known for playing the straitlaced Shirley Feeney on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”

The show, a spinoff of “Happy Days” was one of the most popular shows on television in its prime.

It ran from 1976 to 1983.

