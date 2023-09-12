Lawmakers Back, DeWine Wants New Gun Provisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Lawmakers are back in Columbus for the new legislative session.

And the governor has some thoughts on what he’d like them to do.

Mike DeWine says he’ll present legislation based on his conversations with mayors, police and law enforcement.

They want those found illegally with guns to be locked up for a long time.

He says there are other proposals in the legislative package aimed at reducing gun crimes.