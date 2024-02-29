News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Lawmakers Fault Defense Secretary Austin For A Failure Of Leadership Over His Secret Hospital Stay

By News Desk
February 29, 2024 2:18PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faced pointed bipartisan criticism at a congressional hearing for his failure to promptly notify President Joe Biden and other U.S. leaders about his hospital stay last month.

Republicans demanded to know why no one has been disciplined. Members of the House Armed Services Committee condemned the lapse as an embarrassment and a failure of his leadership.

They said at a hearing Thursday that the fact that Biden was kept in the dark about Austin not being in command for days could have meant confusion or delays in military action.

Austin insisted there were no gaps in control.

He said changes have been made to the notification process.

