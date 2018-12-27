Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto Of Gun Bill
By Matt Demczyk
|
Dec 27, 2018 @ 2:16 PM
WHBC News

(ONN) – A bill broadening gun-owner rights has become law in Ohio, after the Republican-led state legislature overrode GOP Governor John Kasich’s veto.

The Senate voted 21-11 on Thursday to reject Kasich’s decision to strike down the bill. That followed a House override earlier in the day.

Senators had hoped to address Kasich’s objections by stripping the bill’s so-called stand-your-ground language, but he vetoed the legislation anyway.

Kasich opposed language shifting the burden of proof in self-defense cases from defendants to prosecutors.

He also criticized lawmakers for refusing to debate a “red flag” law allowing gun rights to be temporarily stripped from people who show warning signs of violence.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

2 Killed In Christmas Night Crash Legislature Fails To Override “Heartbeat Bill” Veto Here’s How to Bounce Back After All the Food, Booze, and Stress of the Holidays Minimum Wage Increasing On January 1st Nine Killed In Crashes Over Christmas Holiday AAA: Cloudy, Yellowed Headlight Lenses Can Reduce Light by 80%