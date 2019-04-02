Lawmakers Reach Deal On Gas Tax Increase

(WHBC) – Ohio lawmakers have finally agreed on how much to raise the state’s gasoline tax.

A joint conference committee of the Ohio House and Senate approved a proposal to increase the gas tax by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel by 19 cents.

With the increase, the state’s gas tax will be 38.5 cents a gallon.

The gas tax goes to maintaining and fixing the state’s roads and bridges.

The full House and Senate were expected to approve the increases later on Tuesday, and then it would go to Governor DeWine for approval.

DeWine originally wanted an 18 cent hike in the gas tax, saying anything less would put Ohioans in danger because not enough roads and bridges would be repaired.

The transportation budget also calls for the removal of front license plates beginning on July 1st, 2020.

The new gas tax would take effect on July 1st.