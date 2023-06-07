Lawrence Man to Face Charges in Theft of Golf Carts at Clay’s Resort

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lawrence Township man is hospitalized.

After he recovers, township police say he’ll go to the Stark County jail.

That, on felony charges related to the theft of golf carts from campers at Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park.

Officers are charging Adam Boylen who lives across from the campground with motor vehicle theft and breaking and entering.

After a series of thefts, a security officer pursued a golf cart Monday night.

It crashed, with the driver thrown from the vehicle.

Boylen was later located with injuries consistent with the crash.

Police are telling campers at the park to chain their vehicles and not leave the keys in the ignition.