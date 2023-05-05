Lawrence Officer One of 15 Remembered at Annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

LONDON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight Ohio law officers who passed away in the last year or so were honored at the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony at the training academy in London Ohio on Thursday.

That includes a Stark County man.

53-year-old Patrolman Sean VanDenberg from the Lawrence Township Police Department died on Christmas Day 2021 of COVID-19.

He had apparently contracted the virus after arresting a man and taking him to the county jail.

Entering law enforcement later in life, he was remembered as the “Dad” of the department.

Two Akron officers who died from COVID and a heart attack were also honored.

Six Dayton officers who died from the Spanish flu in the early 1900s are also having their names entered on the Memorial Wall.