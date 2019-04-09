Leann Rimes Performing In Canton

(WHBC) – Grammy Award winning singer Leann Rimes is coming to Canton for a concert this summer.

She’ll be performing at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall at McKinley High School on June 29th.

The concert include the hits “How Do I Live,” “Blue,” “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” and other fan favorites.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. They range in price from $149 to $250.

The concert is being presented by Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

Rimes’ concert is the third concert being put on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village this year.

Tim McGraw will perform August 9th at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and Imagine Dragons will play the Concert for Legends on August 4th during enshrinement week.