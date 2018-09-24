Learn Cyber Security Issues at Stark State Seminar

Robin Steynmetz amd Glenn Goe with Stark State College are on the Gary Rivers Show Monday to invite listeners to learn about cyber security at an upcoming seminar.

Law enforcement and IT professionals as well as students, faculty and HTCIA members in Stark and Summit counties are invited to attend a free cyber security seminar Oct. 5 at Stark State College.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. in Room M100 of the Business and Entrepreneurial Center at 6200 Frank Ave. NW in North Canton. The day’s featured speakers include:

Nicole Beckwith, Ohio auditor’s office

Tom Mathes, retired chief information security officer, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Greg Tapocsi, director of CyberOhio; senior assistant attorney general, consumer protection cyber and privacy unit

Andrew Smith, cyber and privacy unit of the consumer protection section of the Ohio attorney general’s office

Dave Ryberg, digital examiner and trainer, Truxton Forensics

Seating is limited. RSVP to knash@starkstate.edu.

The seminar is hosted by the Stark State College and the Ohio chapter of the High Technology Crime Investigation Association.