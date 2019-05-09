Leave Food Donations on Your Front Porch This Saturday

Area residents are invited to contribute to the annual Stamp out Hunger food drive hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers on May 11. Joining Gary Rivers in the studio to talk about the annual event was Maureen Tate, John Laughlin and Tim Needham.

Maureen is with the Stark County Hunger Task Force. Laughlin is a letter carrier, and Needham is Canton’s Postmaster.

Customers should leave their nonperishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives. In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will be delivering special bags that can be used to make donations. The food will be collected and then delivered to local churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

The most-wanted foods include canned tuna, chicken and salmon; canned or dried beans and peas; canned and boxed meals, such as soup, chili, stew and macaroni and cheese; pasta; rice cereal; canned fruits; 100 percent fruit juice; canned vegetables; cooking oil; and boxed cooking mixes, such as pancake and bread mixes.

The following should not be donated: rusty or unlabeled cans; glass containers; perishable items; homemade items; expired items; noncommercial canned or packaged items; alcoholic beverages or mixes; soda; and open or used items.

For more details, visit StampOutHungerFoodDrive.us.