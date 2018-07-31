Lebron Comes Home — for a Minute

"Know no matter if I'm playing in Los Angeles or not, Akron, Ohio is always home for me. Always." - @KingJames pic.twitter.com/VY8kOu47iB

Lebron James calls it one of the greatest days of his life….he came back to Akron yesterday to open his “I Promise” school.

The school, which is focused on at-risk third and fourth graders, is made possible by a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Ohio Public Schools. There are plans to expand the program year by year, until it’s a first through eighth grade program in 2022.

Students will be served breakfast, lunch and a snack every day.

The ratio is 20 students for every teacher.

There are 43 academic staffers, including a principal, assistant principal, four intervention specialists, tutor, English as a second language teacher, music instructor and a gym teacher.

IPS is a certified STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) school.

The school day is long – 9am – 5pm, and so is the school year (it runs from July 30th – May 17th…there’s also a seven-week summer school.

