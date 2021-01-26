LeBron Dominates As Lakers Beat Cavs
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. Jarrett Allen, left, and Anthony Davis watch. The Lakers own 115-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
LeBron James scored a game high and season high 46 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 115-108 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland last night.
James was most impressive in the fourth quarter when he scored 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting to help the defending world champs improve to (14-4) on the year and remain undefeated on the road this season at (10-0).
Anthony Davis backed James with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Andre Drummond paced the Cavaliers with 25 points and 17 rebounds, while Cedi Osman added 20 and Collin Sexton 17.
J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad now falls to (8-9) on the year.
Next up for the Cavs, they welcome the Pistons to “The Land” on Thursday night. You can hear that game on News-Talk 1480 WHBC, with a 7 o’clock tip off.