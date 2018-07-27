Lebron has a Regret

LEBRON JAMES is doing a talk show for HBO, where famous people hang out and talk in BARBERSHOPS. It’s called “The Shop” . . . and LeBron himself will be on at least the first few episodes. The first one will air Tuesday, August 28th, and it’ll feature the likes of Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr., Candace Parker, Warriors star Draymond Green, and a few of LeBron’s business partners. And in a preview clip, LeBron says he regrets naming his oldest son after him. Quote, “I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of the pressure to live up to me in basketball. He says he did it because he didn’t have a Dad growing up.