LeBron is Now a Hollywood Producer?

Fox News Radio’s Michelle Pollino apoke with Gary Rivers Friday morning about the state of Hollywood, the latest movies and the coming of LeBron James to Tinsel Town.

Pollino said that LeBron now has his own production company. He’s already announced that the new “Space Jam” movie with LEBRON is finally getting off the ground. LeBron announced that “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is onboard as a producer, and production will begin next summer.

Here are the movies opening this week:

Jack Black teaches magic to his recently orphaned nephew and then enlists his help in defending the world from a dark wizard who left a doomsday clock in their home. Cate Blanchett is a witch fighting alongside them and Kyle McLachlan is the villain.

This movie spans multiple generations, starting with Oscar Isaac dating Olivia Wilde, and later proposing to her. Olivia Cooke from “Ready Player One” and “Bates Motel” plays their grown-up daughter. And Mandy Patinkinplays Oscar Isaac’s father.Antonio Banderas and Annette Bening are also in it.

Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, R&B singer ABRA, and transgender model Hari Nef are four high school girls fighting to survive a wave of “Purge”-like chaos that erupts after a massive internet hack exposes all of their small town’s dirty secrets.