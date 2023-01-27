LeBron James keeps going and going and…..

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Accolades and Numbers for LBJ and More!

LeBron James is now only 158 points away from breaking the NBA all time scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabar set the record in 1984 who went on to score a total of 38.387 points.

If all goes well and LeBron keeps hits his season average of 29.9 points per game, give or take a few, he should break the record February 7 vs. the Okc Thunder.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday during a news conference in Paris that, if the game in which James has a chance to break the record is not originally scheduled to be on national television, the league will adjust the schedule and put it there. Silver also implied that the league would also honor James at the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City if he breaks the record before the All-Star break.

All Star Team Captain LeBron James has officially received his 19th All-Star selection, which tied Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history.

Unlike the last five years, the draft for the All-Star game will be televised live just prior to the game itself on Feb. 19.

The other captain will be Giannis Antetokounmpo.

New research says that the top 10 dream jobs around the world are.

1. Pilot

2. Writer

3. Dancer

4. YouTuber

5. Entrepreneur

6. Actor

7. Influencer

8. Programmer

9. Singer

10. Teacher

Current NFL head coach openings

Cardinals (fired Kliff Kingsbury on Jan. 9)

Texans (fired Lovie Smith on Jan. 8)

Broncos (fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26)

Colts (fired Frank Reich on Nov. 7)

Panthers (fired Matt Rhule on Oct. 10; now off the board, they hired Frank Reich yesterday

Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorcycle accident last week that left him with several broken bones just months after he sustained serious burns in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

He has an estimated 180 cars and 160 motorcycles at his garage near Hollywood Burbank Airport.

TMZ caught up with Brad Pitt and asked him for a Super Bowl prediction. His response…”Chiefs Baby!”

No wonder, Brad’s been a longtime supporter of the Chiefs … while he was born in Oklahoma, he moved to Missouri at an early age and was raised just a few hours from Arrowhead Stadium.

After video surfaced of Patrick Mahomes at practice yesterday, jogging, and what not, the Chiefs went from an underdog to a two point favorite to beat the Bengals on Sunday

Cavs drilled the Houston Rockets last night 113-95.

Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love still listed as questionable for tonights’ matchup at OKC.

Tip off at 8pm. OKC a 1-5pt. Favorite.

Today is Friday January 27th, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

47 years ago – In 1976, the “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley” premeired, tarring Penny Marshall as Laverne and Cindy Williams as Shirley.

39 years ago – In 1984, Michael Jackson suffered second and third degree burns when his hair caught fire while he was filming a Pepsi commercial.

32 years ago 1991 – Whitney Houston sang the “Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV.

30 years ago – In 1993, the great Andre The Giant died of a heart attack at the age of 46.

Celebrity Birthdays today

NFL sports commentator Cris Collinsworth is 64

But tomorrow:

Alan Alda is 87 (“M*A*S*H*)

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is 43

N Sync’s Joey Fatone is 46. Fatone was also in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”