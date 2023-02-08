LeBron James Then and Now

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Now that LeBron James has broken the NBA scoring record, lost in the shuffle is the fact that he now ranks 4th in all time assists in the NBA too. Of James’ 38,390 points, 23,119 were scored wearing a Cleveland Cavalier uniform. LeBron over the years 2003 2023 LeBron’s age 18 38 LeBron’s starting lineup Ricky Davis, Darius Miles, Carlos Boozer, Zydrunas Ilgauskas Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis Reigning champions San Antonio Spurs, Florida Marlins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Jersey Devils Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche Reigning NBA MVP Tim Duncan Nikola Jokic U.S. President George W. Bush Joe Biden Donald Trump Star of soon-to-premiere reality show “The Apprentice” Former U.S. president Popular TV shows The Wire, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, American Idol, Friends The Last of Us, Yellowstone, White Lotus, Wednesday Top song “Baby Boy” by Beyonce featuring Sean Paul “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus Top Movie in Theaters “Scary Movie 3” “Avatar: The Way of Water” Blockbuster video stores 5,586 1 Netflix Subscribers 1.41 million 220.6 million Reigning Best Actress and Actor at Academy Awards Nicole Kidman (The Hours) and Adrien Brody (The Pianist) Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tommy Faye) and Will Smith (King Richard) Average price of gas $1.65 $3.50 Average cost of a gallon of milk $2.76 $4.43 Median price of a U.S. house $194,100 $543,000 NBA’s highest paid player Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves ($28 million) Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ($48.1 million) Michael Jordan Six months removed from final NBA game with Washington Wizards Owner of the Charlotte Hornets Sports Illustrated cover LeBron James Nikola Jokic Popular cell phone Nokia 1100 iPhone 14 Phones used for Calling people Everything (and occasionally calling people) Popular Apple products iPod, iMac personal computer, iBook laptop Apple Watch, Airpods, Apple Music Popular Social Media Platform MySpace TikTok Amazon Stock Price $2.70 $105.15 Alexander Ovechkin career goals 0 800+ Tom Brady’s career passing yards 8,334 89,214 Dallas Cowboys’ championships 5 5