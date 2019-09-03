      Weather Alert

LeBron wants to trademark Tacos?

Pam Cook
Sep 3, 2019 @ 7:08am

The phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ has been around for DECADES.  Although in recent years it’s gone from a corny marketing gimmick to a corny social media meme.

This summer, LEBRON JAMES has been celebrating his family’s LOVE for tacos with ‘Taco Tuesday’ posts on social media.  And now, BUSINESS LeBron thinks he may have stumbled onto something, so he’s trying to brand it.

A lawyer has discovered that LeBron filed a trademark request for the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ on August 15th.  It’s unclear if he’d be able to get it . . . but supposedly he’s trying to protect his usage on social media and on an upcoming podcast.

Common words and phrases can be trademarked if the applicant can prove a distinctive usage outside the traditional meaning.

 

