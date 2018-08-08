LeBron’s Return to The Land Set By Ariel Stahler | Aug 8, 2018 @ 5:20 PM LeBron James will return to Cleveland for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on November 21, a league source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Cleveland CavaliersLeBron JamesWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT WHBC Presents Poochamania 2018 Wish-A-Thon is Today & Tomorrow! Browns WR Antonio Callaway Cited For Marijuana Possession Indians Release All-Star Game Logo Cavs Deal For Dekker Meyer Investigation Could Be Done Within 2 Weeks