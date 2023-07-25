LeBron’s Son suffers Cardiac Arrest

FILE – LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

The 18-year old son of LeBron James is hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrests.

The Associated Press is now reporting that Bronny James collapsed during basketball practice yesterday and was rushed to the hospital. He was first placed in the intensive care unit but is now listed in stable condition in a regular room. The James family is asking for privacy and they say they will offer a statement to the media when there is more information to share.

Bronny is currently a freshman at USC. He is considered a probable top draft pick in the 2024 NBA draft.