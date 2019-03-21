Legalizing Pot – support is growing!

According to a a new survey a record 61 percent of Americans now say marijuana should be legalized.

Approval across all age groups, US regions, and political affiliations is at all-time highs, according to the survey which has tracked pot support since 1973, Business Insider Reports.

The findings are a stark contrast from 1987 and 1990 when support was lowest at just 16 percent.

More than 70 percent of young Americans support legalized marijuana compared to 42 percent of respondents over 65. Those living in the midwest are the most supportive at 68 percent.