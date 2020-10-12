      Breaking News
Legendary 2nd Baseman, Joe Morgan, Dies At 77

Oct 12, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died.

A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

He became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era.

Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves.

He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.

Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.

Joe Morgan was 77 years old.

