Legislature Approves “Heartbeat Bill”

(WHBC) – The Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature on Wednesday approved the “Heartbeat Bill”, one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans.

The bill bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and allows for the prosecution of doctors who perform them after that point.

Under the bill, doctors would face a fifth degree felony punishable by up to one year in prison for performing an abortion after detecting a heartbeat.

The bill does include an exception to save the life of the woman but no exception for rape or incest.

The “Heartbeat Bill” now goes to Governor Mike DeWine, who has previously said that he would sign it.

Former Governor John Kasich twice vetoed versions of the “Heartbeat Bill”.

He considered such legislation unconstitutional and said enacting it would lead to a costly, unsuccessful court battle.