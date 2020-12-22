Lehman Conversion Project Getting Started
Former Lehman school building on 15th Street NW in Canton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With tax credits and other funding in place, an Akron firm will be going inside the former Lehman High School on 15th Street NW in Canton, doing pre-construction work, converting the building into a 62-unit senior housing facility.
a.m. Rodriquez Associates says the $18 million restoration project should be completed by the spring of 2022, with affordable rents for lower income seniors in the $500 to $800 a month range.
It’ll be known as Oxford Place.
In Pittsburgh, similar projects have raised home values in neighborhoods where the buildings might otherwise sit abandoned and dilapidated…