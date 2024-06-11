News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Lengthy Prison Sentences for Two Local Men Tied to 2018 ‘Skilled Gaming’ Raids

By Jim Michaels
June 11, 2024 8:55AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The legal road for two local men ensnared in a federal gambling probe was long.

But it ends with significant prison terms.

59-year-old Christos Karasarides Jr of Hills and Dales got almost 22 years in prison on Monday, while 65-year-old Ronald DiPietro of Green got over nine years.

Both were convicted in January of tax evasion and gambling-related charges.

Both men must also repay the IRS.

The investigation started in 2018 with raids on supposed “skilled gaming” parlors in the Canton area.

The businesses had names like Skilled Shamrock and Redemption Skilled Games 777.

The men were sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cleveland.

