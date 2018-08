Here is the latest injury/illness update on Tribe outfielder Leonys Martin.

Per Zach Meisel of The Athletic and Scott Polacek from Bleacher Report, Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been in the hospital since Friday and is reportedly battling a “life-threatening infection”.

Meisel reported that Martin is in stable condition and improving.

