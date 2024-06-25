Less Stringent Approved Drug Rules for Farm Show Animals Now in ORC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Young people exhibiting livestock animals at the Stark County Fair and other fairs across the state are now subject to less stringent rules.

The Ohio Revised Code’s Livestock Exhibition Rules have been changed to allow for approved drug residue levels at FDA and other tolerance guidelines.

It had been “zero” tolerance.

The drugs must still have been prescribed in a valid veterinarian/client/patient relationship.

The Ohio Farm Bureau had pushed for these changes.