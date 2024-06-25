News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Less Stringent Approved Drug Rules for Farm Show Animals Now in ORC

By Jim Michaels
June 25, 2024 8:58AM EDT
Share
Less Stringent Approved Drug Rules for Farm Show Animals Now in ORC
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Young people exhibiting livestock animals at the Stark County Fair and other fairs across the state are now subject to less stringent rules.

The Ohio Revised Code’s Livestock Exhibition Rules have been changed to allow for approved drug residue levels at FDA and other tolerance guidelines.

It had been “zero” tolerance.

The drugs must still have been prescribed in a valid veterinarian/client/patient relationship.

The Ohio Farm Bureau had pushed for these changes.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
3

Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement
4

Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Mass Shooting
5

Suspected Child Drowning in Massillon