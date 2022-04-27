Less Than One Week Until Election, More Early Voting Opportunities
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Still thinking about voting early in the Primary Election?
There are expanded early voting hours leading up to the day of the Election: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, 8 to 4 Saturday, 1 to 5 Sunday, and until 2 p.m. on Monday.
And you say you have a completed absentee ballot but it’s still sitting in the house?
You can mail it by Monday, with that day’s postmark, or return it in person to your Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
As of last Friday, the Secretary of State says just over 100,000 absentee and early ballots had been cast across the state, with 2,586 of them from Stark County.