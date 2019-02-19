Let’s just be Random….

1. Sharks are older than trees. Sharks have been around for 400 million years . . . and trees, only 350 million.

2. “Goodnight Moon” was originally going to be called “Goodnight Room”.

3. Pilates was started in an internment camp. A German athlete named Joseph Pilates was locked up by the British, and came up with a way for his fellow German inmates to exercise when they were sick and stuck in bed.

4. Ikea is an acronym. The “IK” is for the founder’s initials, Ingvar Kamprad. The “E” is for Elmtaryd, which is the farm he grew up on in Sweden. And the “A” is for Agunnaryd, which was his home village.

5. Lucille Ball registered with the Communist Party in 1936. A few decades later, she swore in front of Congress she didn’t know what it was and only did it because her grandfather was a big Socialist.