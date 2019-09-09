Liberal Author Begs “Normal People” To Stop Wearing ALL Red Baseball Caps.
The Chicago-based author, Rebecca Makkai urged her Twitter followers this weekend to stop wearing all red baseball caps. Makkai claims the hats are too similar to President Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats, and wearing the hats in public are “Not worth making disenfranchised people feel unsafe.
Author Michael Law called into the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to rail against the author, stating, “Has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ literally gone to liberals’ heads? ”. Michael Law is a conservative political analyst and author of the book, “Founder’s Revolution”, a work that helps readers re-discover the history of the Declaration of Independence and the principles the Founding Fathers meant to instill, but seems to have been forgotten today.