Life in the WNBA bubble or the “wubble”

Jon Bozeka
Jul 17, 2020 @ 12:19pm

What is life like in the WNBA bubble? Jon found out from WNBA reporter Robyn Brown, for the Connecticut Sun. Is it fun? Can you leave the bubble if you need to? Robyn explained it all.

LISTEN HERE

 

