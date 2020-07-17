Life in the WNBA bubble or the “wubble”

What is life like in the WNBA bubble? Jon found out from WNBA reporter Robyn Brown, for the Connecticut Sun. Is it fun? Can you leave the bubble if you need to? Robyn explained it all.
#wubble view update:
Walked out on my front steps and saw brittney griner walking by. Neighbors to my left are the mystics and seattle to the right. I waved to napheese collier on my run & watched courtney vandersloot/allie quigley bike on by. WHAT WORLD AM I LIVING IN 😅 pic.twitter.com/Q1QyXDuEnB
— Robyn Brown (@RobynNBrown_) July 11, 2020
#wubble view update:
Walked out on my front steps and saw brittney griner walking by. Neighbors to my left are the mystics and seattle to the right. I waved to napheese collier on my run & watched courtney vandersloot/allie quigley bike on by. WHAT WORLD AM I LIVING IN 😅 pic.twitter.com/Q1QyXDuEnB
— Robyn Brown (@RobynNBrown_) July 11, 2020