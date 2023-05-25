News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Life Jackets Recommended for National Safe Boating Week

By Jim Michaels
May 25, 2023 8:40AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)_ – Just in time for the season to really kick in, this is National Safe Boating Week.

The Coast Guard says the most important thing to bring on board is a life jacket for every person, and to wear them.

Also, never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Other tips: never swim alone, watching the kids in the water. which may still be dangerously cold.

And remember the cell phone.

