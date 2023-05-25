Life Jackets Recommended for National Safe Boating Week
May 25, 2023 8:40AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)_ – Just in time for the season to really kick in, this is National Safe Boating Week.
The Coast Guard says the most important thing to bring on board is a life jacket for every person, and to wear them.
Also, never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Other tips: never swim alone, watching the kids in the water. which may still be dangerously cold.
And remember the cell phone.