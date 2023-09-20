Life-Saving Advice for Rail Safety Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Rail Safety Week this week.

ODOT, the PUCO and the Ohio Rail Development Commission remind us to practice safety around all rail crossings.

They remind us that it is illegal to walk on or along railroad tracks in the state.

Here are some additional safety measures from the three agencies:

Always expect a train. Trains are quieter and faster than you think, can run on any track, at any time, from either direction and do not run on schedules.

Walking on or beside railroad tracks is illegal. This includes photo shoots!

The only safe place to cross tracks is at designated public crossings with a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate. Crossing anywhere else is illegal.

Crossing tracks on a bike, with a stroller, in a wheelchair, or on other narrow wheels requires caution and extra attention. Plan ahead when choosing a route. When possible, walk, don’t ride across the tracks. Cyclists, walk your bike across train tracks at a 90 degree angle. If in a wheelchair, consider getting assistance or taking an alternate route.

Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates. Always wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised.

Wait to cross until you can see clearly in both directions. Multiple tracks may mean multiple trains.

Stay off railroad bridges and trestles. Stay out of railroad tunnels. There is ONLY ROOM for the train.

Do not attempt to hop aboard railroad equipment at any time. Trains, tracks and railroad yards are NOT playgrounds. Never climb on, under or through railroad cars. Never jump on or off a train while it’s moving.