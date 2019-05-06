Light Ohio Blue Campaign Goes Statewide

(WHBC) – Stark County residents and businesses are being encouraged to join the Light Ohio Blue campaign to show their support for law enforcement.

Details are in the following news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Patrol’s Canton Post has joined the Light Ohio Blue campaign to show and generate support for law enforcement personnel who protect our communities throughout our great state.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

The Light Ohio Blue campaign coincides with activities associated to Police Week. This year’s dates are Wednesday, May 8 to Thursday, May 16.

Businesses and residents in Stark County are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and those currently serving, both sworn and civilian staff.

How can you help Light Ohio Blue?

• Place a blue bulb on your exterior porch light;

• Wrap blue Christmas lights around your home or business;

• Light up your entire home or business with blue flood lights;

• Place blue ribbons on your mailbox, nearby columns or posts;

• Wear Blue on May 15; and

• Tell your friends, family and neighbors what you’re doing, and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue

Get more information here.