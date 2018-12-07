Light Up Downtown Gets People In The Christmas Spirit

(WHBC) – Hundreds of people could be seen getting into the holiday spirit during Light Up Downtown in downtown Canton on a snowy Thursday night.
People enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides, hot drinks, entertainment and fireworks.
Oh, and don’t forget Santa.
The jolly one arrived in style to Light Up Downtown in a 1930s Canton Fire Department fire truck.
He then told the entire crowd that everyone was on the ‘nice’ list. That’s a relief.
Then he counted down to the fireworks, which lit up the sky for several minutes.
See video of the festivities below.
Some of the sights and sounds from Light Up Downtown on a snowy night in Downtown Canton. Merry Christmas to you and your family from everyone here at News-Talk 1480 WHBC!
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Thursday, December 6, 2018